Nov 27, 2018, 10:34 IST | Gordon D'Costa

MSSA tennis: Arihan fights back to down Arjun
Bombay International's Arihan Singh at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Exuding confidence and remarkable fighting qualities, Arihan Singh, 10, of Bombay International School (Babulnath) scraped through his first round hurdle.

Arihan trailed 0-3, but staged a great fightback to defeat Arjun Chhowala of Fazlani School (Byculla) 4-4 (7-0), in the best-of-nine-games boys' U-12 singles match of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school lawn tennis championship at MSSA tennis courts Azad Maidan yesterday.

Arjun started aggressively and broke Arihan's serve in the first and third games and raced towards a healthy 3-0 lead. However, Arihan showing loads of perseverance came roaring back and with breaks in the fourth and sixth games and managed to level the match at 3-all.

Later, both Arihan and Arjun held their serves and the match went into the tie-breaker. Arihan served more consistently in the tie-breaker and capitalised on Arjun's errors to come out a 7-0 winner and clinch the win.

