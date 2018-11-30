MSSA Tennis: AVM's Param beats Afraz 5-2

tennis

Pram will face off against Aditya Iyer of Ambani International, who outplayed Ronit Talreja of Jamnabai Narsee 5-0 in a one-sided second round encounter

Param Maniar in action yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Param Maniar of Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) was a bit stiff and hesitant in the start, but once he got into the groove and found his range of shots, he charged past Afraz Chunawala of St Xavier's 5-2 in the best-of-nine-games in boys' U-14 singles second round match of the MSSA-organised inter-school lawn tennis championship at the Bombay Gymkhana tennis courts yesterday. Pram will face off against Aditya Iyer of Ambani International, who outplayed Ronit Talreja of Jamnabai Narsee 5-0 in a one-sided second round encounter.

