MSSA Tennis: AVM's Param beats Afraz 5-2

Nov 30, 2018, 08:30 IST | Gordon D'Costa

Pram will face off against Aditya Iyer of Ambani International, who outplayed Ronit Talreja of Jamnabai Narsee 5-0 in a one-sided second round encounter

MSSA Tennis: AVM's Param beats Afraz 5-2
Param Maniar in action yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Param Maniar of Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) was a bit stiff and hesitant in the start, but once he got into the groove and found his range of shots, he charged past Afraz Chunawala of St Xavier's 5-2 in the best-of-nine-games in boys' U-14 singles second round match of the MSSA-organised inter-school lawn tennis championship at the Bombay Gymkhana tennis courts yesterday. Pram will face off against Aditya Iyer of Ambani International, who outplayed Ronit Talreja of Jamnabai Narsee 5-0 in a one-sided second round encounter.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

tennis newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK