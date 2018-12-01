MSSA Tennis Championship: Vyomaa beats Raissa to seal semi-final berth

tennis

Meanwhile, Disha Lakhani of Children's Academy (Kandivli) displayed aggression and solidity to beat Aditi Gudalkar of Convent of Jesus & Mary (Fort) by romping to a 5-1 win in a girls' U-14 third round encounter

Vyomaa Bhaskar against Raissa Dadich. Pic/Atul Kamble

Vyomaa Bhaskar of St Gregorios School (Chembur) powered her way to a 6-1 win against Raissa Dadich of CNM School (Vile Parle) in the race-to-six-points girls' U-16 quarter-final match of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school lawn tennis championship at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Vyomaa, 15, with solid returns and powerful strokes from the baseline, broke Raissa's service in the very second game and again in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. Raissa managed to hold serve in the sixth, but could not stop Vyomaa from winning the seventh game and went on to close out the match and earn a place in the semi-finals.

"It feels nice to win. I have played Raissa a couple of times before and we have always enjoyed a healthy rivalry. Before this match, she was leading 2-1 in the head-to-head, but I have now drawn level and that makes this win more special," Vyomaa told mid-day.

In the next round, Disha will meet Vrishitha Sambathkumar of Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) who defeated Annua Shah of Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 5-1. In boys' U-12 pre-quarter-finals, Ishan Sampat of Campion School beat his schoolmate Ayan Mehta 5-2 and Cathedral and John Connon's Aarav Mehta got the better of Sahil Kothari of Campion School by a similar scoreline.

