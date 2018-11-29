MSSA tennis: Double glory for AVM's Vrishitha

tennis

Vrishitha Sambathkumar returns to Annya Shah. Pic/Atul Kamble

A sporting Vrishitha Sambathkumar, 13, of Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) recorded twin victories by winning back-to-back matches to advance into the quarter-finals of the girls' U-14 singles event of the MSSA-organised inter-school lawn tennis championship, at the MSSA Sports Centre tennis courts yesterday.

The bespectacled Vrishitha displayed an all-round game as she served and returned well to tame Arya Ramgawde of St Peter's winning 5-1 in the best-of-nine-games second round match. Meanwhile, Vrishitha, who had hardly broke a sweat in her win over Arya, later agreed to also play her pre-quarter-final match against Annya Shah of Jamnabai Narsee (Vile Parle), who had been awarded a walkover as her opponent of Canossa school did not report for the match.

Vrishitha, who trains for two hours daily, maintained the momentum and with powerful groundstrokes, blunted the challenge from Annya and charged to victory. She broke Annya serves in the first, third and fifth games and dropped serve in the fourth.

