MSSA Throwball: Final flourish for Gundecha, MKVV Vidyalaya
Meanwhile, MKVV International Vidyalaya (Borivli) claimed the boys' U-16 title after they beat Yashodham (Goregaon) 21-12, 21-17 later in the day
Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) produced a spirited fightback to record a 18-21, 21-18, 21-17 win against Queen Mary's (Grant Road) in the girls' U-16 final of the MSSA-organised inter-school throwball tournament at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.
MKVV International Vidyalaya boys with the U-16 trophy. Pics/Bipin Kokate
