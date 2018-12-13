MSSA Throwball: Final flourish for Gundecha, MKVV Vidyalaya

other-sports

Members of the Gundecha girls team with the MSSA U-16 throwball winner's trophy at Azad Maidan on Tuesday

Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) produced a spirited fightback to record a 18-21, 21-18, 21-17 win against Queen Mary's (Grant Road) in the girls' U-16 final of the MSSA-organised inter-school throwball tournament at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.



MKVV International Vidyalaya boys with the U-16 trophy. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Meanwhile, MKVV International Vidyalaya (Borivli) claimed the boys' U-16 title after they beat Yashodham (Goregaon) 21-12, 21-17 later in the day.

