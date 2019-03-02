MSSA U-10 Knockouts: Campion down Navy Children 3-0 to enter semis

football

Campion's Harsh Deora (right) dribbles past Navy Children's Dhruva Darke (centre) during the MSSA U-10 tie yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Campion (Cooperage) registered an easy 3-0 win over Navy Children (Colaba) to secure a berth in the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Associations (MSSA)-organised U-10 boys football knockout tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday. Jehan Hansotia (4th minute), Shanay Toprani (5th) and Harsh Deora (35th) scored in the Cooperage team's victory.

Jehan gave the Cooperage outfit an early lead when he scored off a corner kick. A minute later, Shanay doubled the score for Campion when he beat goalkeeper Tanmay Maurya from close range. Five minutes from the end, Harsh added the third to seal the win for Campion.

Campion will face St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) in the semi-finals today. The Mazagaon outfit overcame Don Bosco (Matunga) 2-1 via the tie-breaker after it was goalless at the end of regulation time. Sean Todiwala and Moksh Soni were on target for the Mazagaon side in the shootout, while only Keegan Peris scored for the Matunga outfit.

Earlier, in another quarter-final, which also went into the tie-breaker, Cathedral and John Connon beat Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) 5-4 after both teams failed to score in regulation time.

Ravibir Kahlon, Arnav Singh, Aks Kapoor, Ruhaan Dhaul and Vivaan Gupta hit the target for Cathedral, while only Kshitij Padhi, Shritej Kadam, Maheep Singh and Rushil Kulkarni managed to score from the spot for the Kandivli team.

