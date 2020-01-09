MSSA U-12: St Elias blank Sacred Heart 3-0

St Elias (Khar) scored twice in quick succession to blank Sacred Heart (Worli) 3-0 in a boys U-12 Division-III league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

Striker Pravin Nishad provided the Khar school the perfect start by scoring an early goal and they managed to go into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

In the second half, both teams started in an aggressive fashion, but Sacred Heart wasted quite a few chances which proved costly. In contrast, the Khar side did well to increase their lead when strikers Pritesh Jadhav and Darshan Kotangane capitalised on the opponent poor defending to score two more goals in quick succession. In the 36th minute, Pritesh's long try brushed the outstretched hands of the Sacred Heart goalkeeper and bounced into the goal and three minutes later Darshan tapped home from close range.

Earlier, St Aloysius (Bandra) got the better of St Theresa's (Bandra) by a 3-1 scoreline. The hero of St Aloysius win was striker Ayush Vaish, who scored a brace while Zion Swami got the third goal to seal their win. St Theresa reduced the deficit with Angelo Lobo scoring their lone goal.

In the third match of the day, Somaiya (Ghatkopar) and Sharon English (Mulund) shared honours as they played out a goalless draw.

