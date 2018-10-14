MSSA U-14 Div 1: Vedant Sawant stars in Don Bosco's 7-1 victory over St Pius X

football

Don Bosco's striker Vedant Sawant dribbles past a St Pius's player at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Striker Vedant Sawant scored four goals to steer Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) to a 7-1 win over St Pius X (Mulund) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-14 Div I league match of the inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

It did not take the Don Bosco boys too long to open the scoring and their prolific scorer Vedant showed the way by scoring the first goal in the 10th minute. Aryaan Panthaky doubled the lead three minutes later.

The Matunga lads continued to exert pressure on the rival defence and scored two more goals through Vedant in the 15th and 23rd minutes to complete his hat-trick and give his school a commanding 4-0 half-time advantage. After switching sides, the Matunga schoolboys scored three more goals. Scott Rodrigues scored the fifth immediately on resumption before Vedant netted his fourth and the team's sixth goal in the 35th minute.

St Pius's centre-forward Shaun Carneiro scored in the 36th minute to give his school a consolation goal. Scott was once again on target, firing home Don Bosco's seventh goal in the final minute of the game.

Later in the day, Don Bosco 'B' (Matunga) defeated Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) 1-0 in a boys' U-14 Div II league match. Chmitrya Shede scored the winning goal in the 18th minute.

