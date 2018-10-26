MSSA U-14 DIV I: Five-star show by AVM (Juhu)

football

Arya Vidya Mandir's Tanishka Das during the U-14 Div-I match at Azad Maidan. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) came up with another impressive performance and waltzed to a 5-0 win against Podar International CBSE (Powai) in a girls' U-14 Div I league match of the MSSA-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The AVM schoolgirls showed excellent understanding and coordination and proved too strong for the Powai outfit, who were at the receiving end throughout the 50-minute encounter.

AVM went on the offensive from the opening whistle and in the very fourth minute they knocked down the Podar citadel when Anushree Jankiraman darted in from the right side of the rival box and pounced on a half chance to blast home from close. Two minutes later, Vanshika Kaup cut in from the right and after getting past the last defender she coolly slotted past Podar custodian Aditi Shetty.

There was no respite for the Podar girls as Tanishka Das the livewire in the AVM attack joined the party. First, she positioned on the left chipped over goalkeeper Aditi for AVM's third goal in the ninth minute and five minutes later increased the lead when she tapped in the fourth to provide her school a healthy 4-0 half-time cushion. AVM relaxed the pace in the second period and added just one more goal when skipper Advait De converted a penalty in the 27th minute. Later, Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) and Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu-Vile Parle) shared honours as they played out a goalless draw.

