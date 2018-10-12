MSSA U-14 Div I: Leron shines in St Anne's 4-0 hammering of Podar

football

Leron opened the scoring in the 14th minute and helped St Anne's go into the break with a 1-0 lead

St Anne's striker Leron Miranda is all smiles at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Striker Leron Miranda hogged the limelight by scoring all four goals and also saved a penalty while leading St Anne's (Orlem) to a thumping 4-0 win over RN Podar (Santacruz) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-14 Div I B league match of the inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Leron opened the scoring in the 14th minute and helped St Anne's go into the break with a 1-0 lead. On resumption, RN Podar put up a better fight and early in the half they earned a penalty which they failed to convert.

Leron decided to take the responsibility of standing in the goal and saved Jayden Jimmy's shot from the penalty spot. Later, Leron scored three more quick goals to knock the fight out of the opposition and complete the big win for his school.

Earlier, St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) scored twice in each half to record a comfortable 4-1 win against St Lawrence (Kandivli) in another match of the same group. Leading St Mary's charge to victory was striker Ronit Mitra, who scored two goals. Joshua Mendes and Situ Bane played perfect supporting roles and chipped in with a goal each for the winners, while Yasir Shaikh scored a late consolation goal for the Kandivli school.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates