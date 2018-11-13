MSSA U-14: Striker Sanju puts Colaba Municipal into quarters

Nov 13, 2018, 07:58 IST | Gordon D'Costa

In the quarter-finals, the Colaba school will face St Stanislaus, who beat Holy Family (Andheri) 1-0. Nilesh Ekka scored the lone goal

MSSA U-14: Striker Sanju puts Colaba Municipal into quarters
Colaba Municipal striker Sanju Rathod. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Colaba Municipal School (Colaba) striker Sanju Rathod wasted chances galore in the first half, but came good in the second to score the all-important goal in a 1-0 win over Jamnabai Narsee in a pre-quarter-final tie of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Utpal Sanghvi boys' U-14 knockout football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Sanju failed to capitalise on four clear opportunities that came his way, but made amends with a gem of an effort to score from a solo run and seal the win for his team. In the quarter-finals, the Colaba school will face St Stanislaus, who beat Holy Family (Andheri) 1-0. Nilesh Ekka scored the lone goal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

azad maidanfootballsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

When Anjali Tendulkar sacrificed her career for Sachin Tendulkar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK