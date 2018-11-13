MSSA U-14: Striker Sanju puts Colaba Municipal into quarters

football

In the quarter-finals, the Colaba school will face St Stanislaus, who beat Holy Family (Andheri) 1-0. Nilesh Ekka scored the lone goal

Colaba Municipal striker Sanju Rathod. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Colaba Municipal School (Colaba) striker Sanju Rathod wasted chances galore in the first half, but came good in the second to score the all-important goal in a 1-0 win over Jamnabai Narsee in a pre-quarter-final tie of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Utpal Sanghvi boys' U-14 knockout football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Sanju failed to capitalise on four clear opportunities that came his way, but made amends with a gem of an effort to score from a solo run and seal the win for his team. In the quarter-finals, the Colaba school will face St Stanislaus, who beat Holy Family (Andheri) 1-0. Nilesh Ekka scored the lone goal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates