MSSA U-16 Div IV: Depleted Scholar put on spirited show in 0-2 defeat to Gopi Birla

Gopi Birla's Nisarg Patel scores against The Scholar School yesterday. Pic/Atul Kable

Scholar High School (Colaba) were a depleted lot, but they managed to put a strong challenge before going down 0-2 to Gopi Birla School (Walkeshwar) in their Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised boys' U-16 Division IV inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Striker Nisarg Patel scored a brace for Gopi Birla. The Colaba side could only field 10 players as eight of their regular members were unavailable due to their chemistry exam. "I could not help it. I was forced to play the game with whatever players were available," Scholar coach Ameya Virkar told mid-day. "Since the boys had their exams, I requested the MSSA to postpone the game, but they said that it was impossible due to the tight schedule," he added.

Despite playing with a player short, the second string of players from the Scholar side put up quite a spirited show and had their fair share of chances especially in the first session.

Deep Sangani was unlucky to see his attempt from the left bounce back off the near upright minutes before the break. "I am satisfied with the way we played despite being at a disadvantage. I had told the boys to go out and do their best. They did exactly that," Virkar said.

