MSSA U-16 TT: Divya, Ritvik emerge champs
In a match which went neck and neck, Divya took an early lead by winning the first set
Divya Keni of MKVV International Vidyalaya (Borivli) and Ritvik Nagle of Podar International School (Santacruz) scored contrasting victories to clinch the U-16 girls and boys titles respectively in the MSSA-organised TT tournament at Kamgar Krida Bhavan, Elphinstone yesterday.
Divya had to fight hard against Avril Saldhana of Cambridge School (Kandivli) to complete a 12-10, 4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 win. However, Ritvik, who bagged his second successive MSSA title, faced little challenge from his opponent Dhruv Das of RBK International Academy (Chembur) during 11-6, 12-10, 11-8 thrashing.
In a match which went neck and neck, Divya took an early lead by winning the first set. But she failed to capitalise with Avril winning the next two sets. Divya made a strong comeback to win the fourth set before clinching the decider which went into tie-breaker. "I managed to get my rhythm back in the fourth set. I knew Avril's weakness because we practice in the same club. So, I knew that she will miss few shots," Divya said.
