MSSA U-16 TT: Divya, Ritvik emerge champs

Paddler Divya Keni of MKVV International Vidyalaya yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Divya Keni of MKVV International Vidyalaya (Borivli) and Ritvik Nagle of Podar International School (Santacruz) scored contrasting victories to clinch the U-16 girls and boys titles respectively in the MSSA-organised TT tournament at Kamgar Krida Bhavan, Elphinstone yesterday.

Divya had to fight hard against Avril Saldhana of Cambridge School (Kandivli) to complete a 12-10, 4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 win. However, Ritvik, who bagged his second successive MSSA title, faced little challenge from his opponent Dhruv Das of RBK International Academy (Chembur) during 11-6, 12-10, 11-8 thrashing.

In a match which went neck and neck, Divya took an early lead by winning the first set. But she failed to capitalise with Avril winning the next two sets. Divya made a strong comeback to win the fourth set before clinching the decider which went into tie-breaker. "I managed to get my rhythm back in the fourth set. I knew Avril's weakness because we practice in the same club. So, I knew that she will miss few shots," Divya said.

