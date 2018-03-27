MSSA U-8 Div i Football: Krishiv Mago 'tricks as Cathedral win U-8 title

Krishiv put Cathedral ahead in the fifth minute when Stanislaus goalkeeper Vraj Gohel failed to hold on to a shot from him



The Cathedral and John Connon team pose with the MSSA U-8 Div I winners trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A stunning hat-trick by Krishiv Mago powered Cathedral and John Connon School (Fort) to a 4-1 win against St Stanislaus 'A' (Bandra) in the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-orgainsed U-8 Div I knockout football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.



Krishiv Mago

Krishiv put Cathedral ahead in the fifth minute when Stanislaus goalkeeper Vraj Gohel failed to hold on to a shot from him. Rian Uniyal (14th min) then doubled the lead just before the half-time when he turned in a throw from Zahan Mistry. In the second half, the Bandra boys fought back and got an early goal through Raafay Shaikh (17th min) but that was the only goal they managed. Krishiv added two more goals (27th and 29th mins) to seal the title in Cathedral's favour.

Earlier, St Mary's ICSE 'A' (Mazagaon) secured third place with a 5-3 win over Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) via tie breaker after the match ended 2-2 at the end of regulation time. Param Mehta scored a brace for the Mazagaon outfit, while Dhruv Chandorkar and Ashwin Ganesan netted a goal each for the Matunga side. In the shootout, Param, Vedant Patel and Omar Sargoroh converted for St Mary's while only Rajshivham Dang scored for Don Bosco.

