MSSA U-8 football: Ashwin's match-winner powers Bosco into semis

Don Bosco's Ashwin Ganesan is all smiles after the win against Bombay Scottish yesterday. pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Ashwin Ganesan's match-winner powered Don Bosco High School 'A' (Matunga) to the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised boys' U-8 Div I knockout football tournament at Azad Maidan

yesterday. Ashwin scored the winner in the 26th minute to seal a 1-0 win for the Matunga outfit over Bombay Scottish School 'A' (Mahim).

An aggressive strategy worked for the Matunga side as they dominated the encounter right from the start. However, they somehow couldn't find the back of the net and the first half ended goalless. Switching sides, the Mahim outfit began well and nearly scored through striker, Hridhay Haria. But his effort was netly parried away by Don Bosco goalkeeper Vidit Patekar. Then, four minutes from the end, striker Ashwin received a pass inside the circle and struck the lone goal for the Matunga outfit.

In another quarter-final, Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) thrashed Greenlawns (BP Road) 4-0. Krishiv Mago (eighth and 27th minutes) and Rian Uniyal (11th and 21st minutes) scored a brace each for Cathedral.

