MSSA U-8 semi-finals: Goalkeeper Vraj Gohel takes Stanislaus into final

St Stanislaus' Vraj Gohel at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Goalkeeper Vraj Gohel's brilliant saves helped St Stanislaus 'A' (Bandra) beat Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) 2-0 via penalty shootout to enter final of the MSSA-organised U-8 Div I boys' football knockout at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Dwayne D'Souza and Skye D'Costa were on target for the Bandra side in the decider after both teams finished goalless at the end of regulation time. In the other semis, Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) beat St Mary's ICSE 'A' (Mazagaon) 8-0. Rian Uniyal scored six, Krishiv Mago netted one, while St Mary's Fravash Contractor scored an own goal.

