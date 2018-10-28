MSSA U-14 Div II: Colaba Municipal see red, lose to St Mary's in tie-breaker

football

Colaba Municipal's Sanju Rathod (left) and St Mary's Amaratya Rawat during the MSSA U-14 Div II semi-final on Saturday. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Colaba Municipal School (Colaba) after a bad experience, made a bitter exit, going down fighting to St Mary's ICSE (Mazagon) 3-2 via the tie-breaker after a goalless draw in the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-14 Div II inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

The Colaba outfit got unlucky when striker Sanju Rathod was shown the red card by the referee in the 46th minute. A St Mary's player kept clipping Sanju from behind. When Sanju tried to express his displeasure, the player pretended that he was head-butted.

The referee who had not seen the incident, flashed the red card at Sanju, and that came as a big blow for the Colaba side as Sanju missed the crucial tie-breaker. Earlier, St Paul's (Dadar) blanked Christ Church (Byculla) 3-0 in the other semi-final. Devarsh Pawar, Atharva Rewale and Bhagyaraj scored a goal each for the victors.

