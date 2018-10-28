MSSA U-14 Div II: Colaba Municipal see red, lose to St Mary's in tie-breaker
The Colaba outfit got unlucky when striker Sanju Rathod was shown the red card by the referee in the 46th minute
Colaba Municipal School (Colaba) after a bad experience, made a bitter exit, going down fighting to St Mary's ICSE (Mazagon) 3-2 via the tie-breaker after a goalless draw in the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-14 Div II inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.
The Colaba outfit got unlucky when striker Sanju Rathod was shown the red card by the referee in the 46th minute. A St Mary's player kept clipping Sanju from behind. When Sanju tried to express his displeasure, the player pretended that he was head-butted.
The referee who had not seen the incident, flashed the red card at Sanju, and that came as a big blow for the Colaba side as Sanju missed the crucial tie-breaker. Earlier, St Paul's (Dadar) blanked Christ Church (Byculla) 3-0 in the other semi-final. Devarsh Pawar, Atharva Rewale and Bhagyaraj scored a goal each for the victors.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Indian cricketers celebrate their birthdays in style