MSSA U-8 Football: Campion's Aurev 'tricks as Stanislaus stunned

Campion striker Aurev Carvalho (centre) celebrates a goal with teammates at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Aurev Carvalho's hat-trick helped Campion School 'B' (Cooperage) beat St Stanislaus High School 'B' (Bandra) 3-0 in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised boys' U-8 Division II football knockout match at Azad Maidan yesterday. Aurev scored in the 14th, 21st and 28th minutes.

The Cooperage outfit started the game aggressively and hogged most of the possession. They won their first corner in the second minute, but did not score. Aurev's opener just before half-time was out of goalkeeper Adarsh Singh's reach. The Cooperage outfit went into the first-half with a 1-0 lead. Switching sides, the Cooperage school continued their dominance. Aurev doubled the score for the Cooperage outfit when his shot sailed over the goalkeeper's head. The striker completed his hat-trick just before the final whistle.

Meanwhile, in another match, Hill Spring International School (Tardeo) beat Holy Family High School 'A' (Andheri) 2-0. Rayaan Vaziralli and Ayaan Shah scored a goal apiece for the winning side.

