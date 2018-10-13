MSSA: Veer's brace helps Cathedral beat St Joseph 2-0

football

Cathedral & John Connon striker Veer Subandh lines up to kick the ball against St Joseph's at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Veer Subandh, 13, scored a brace to lead Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) to a 2-0 win against St Joseph's Secondary School (Malad) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-14 Div I match of the inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Tall striker Veer was too quick for the rival defenders. In the 14th minute, he chased Aman Nair's long aerial pass and on reaching the rival penalty area, he cleverly shot past St Joseph's goalkeeper Daksh Kankariya to put his school in the lead.

Six minutes later, Veer was fouled inside the box and referee Prathamesh Sarang had no hesitation in awarding Cathedral a penalty. Veer confidently scored with a perfect placement.

Earlier, St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) rode on the twin strikes from Joshua Mendes to hand RN Podar (Santacruz) a 6-0 defeat in a one-sided encounter. St Mary's dominated play from the start and Arjun Jalan scored the opening goal in the sixth minute. Two minutes later, they scored three goals in as many minutes with Joshua scoring the first goal in the eighth minute before Ronit Mitra got the third a minute later and in the 10th minute, Zal Colabawalla slammed home the fourth to completely knock the fight out of the Santacruz outfit.

Joshua netted his second and the team's fifth goal in the 12th minute and Arya Agicha hammered in the sixth in the 19th minute.

