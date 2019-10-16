MSSA: Yusuf Pardiwala strikes twice to help Cooperage beat Don Bosco International

Campion's Yusuf Pardiwala (right) shoots at the goal during a boys U-10 football match against Don Bosco International. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Yusuf Pardiwala twin strikes helped Campion School (Cooperage) charge to a 4-1 win over Don Bosco International (Matunga) in a MSSA Cup boys' under-10 quarter-final match of the inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Agastya scores too

The dashing forward Yusuf scored the first and the fourth goals, while skipper Agastya Chheda scored the second goal when he converted a penalty, before Aurev Carvalho netted the third goal. Rajshivoham Dang scored the only goal for Don Bosco International.

Aaron strikes

In the previous round, Aaron Panjikaran inspired Don Bosco International to a 3-0 win against St Gregorios HS (Chembur) in a pre-quarter-final contest.

Aaron scored the opening goal as Don Bosco went into the break with a 1-0 half-time lead.

Don Bosco exploited that advantage by scoring two more goals through Ridaan Shah and Rajshivoham for a convincing victory.

Meanwhile, in other Last Eight matches, St Stanislaus (Bandra) rode on the fine performances from Raffay Sheikh and Vilario Alphonso to overcome St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) 5-1.

Both Raffy and Vilario scored two goals each after Dwayne D'Souza had scored the first goal for Stanislaus. St Mary's scored the lone goal through Paarham Mehta.



Earlier, Don Bosco (Matunga) had things much their own way and stormed to a 5-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Powai). Striker Ashwin Ganeshan netted a hat-trick, while Hardik Dange and Harshal Kachare scored one each.

