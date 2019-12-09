MSSSA football: Lakshya lifts Utpal Sanghvi to U-12 title

Utpal Sanghvi Global's captain Lakshya Jhawar (left) dives to make a save during the tie-breaker of the MSSA U-12 Div-II final against Don Bosco (Matunga) at Azad Maidan on Saturday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Utpal Sanghvi Global School (Juhu) held their nerve when it mattered most and prevailed over a tense Don Bosco (Matunga) 3-1 via the tie-breaker in the boys U-12 Division-II final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Both Utpal Sanghvi and Don Bosco went on the attack right from the start but their strikers were unable to produce a single goal in the first half.



The Utpal Sanghvi lads are ecstatic after winning the tie-breaker

The deadlock was finally broken in the 35th minute when Anamay Arora scored from a long range effort to give Utpal Sanghvi the lead. However, their joy was short-lived as, just two minutes later, Don Bosco scored the equaliser. Striker Felix Anthony struck from the top of the box for the Matunga lads. With the scores tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time, the tie-breaker was enforced to decide the winners.



The champs with their gold medals. Pics/Suresh Karkera

In the shootout, the Matunga boys lacked the confidence and failed to convert from their first four attempts. Yohaan D'Souza, Aaron Guddeti, Ryan Manthero and Rudra Verunkar failed to beat Utpal Sanghvi's captain Lakshya Jhawar, who replaced regular custodian Vyom Doshi under the bar for the shootout. Utpal Sanghvi converted twice, through Anamay Arora and Abhishek Kularia, from their second and third attempts, while consistent goal-scorers Shounak Shah and Lakshya Jhawar, succumbed to nerves and missed.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates