MTV Ace of Space 2: Can you guess who is replacing Mastermind Vikas Gupta?

In case you're tired and exhausted of those same old cliched and melodramatic tv serials that hinge on stale stories and cringe performances, MTV Ace of Space 2 could be a lot of fun. The concept is something that hasn't been explored in the Indian space and is filled with a lot of fun and excitement. What makes the show even more entertaining is the host, Vikas Gupta, the mastermind.

The reason he has been given the title of the mastermind could be because of his stint at the reality show, Bigg Boss, in 2017, for the 11th season. However, he's all set to bid adieu to the show and another actor will be repacking him. Any wild guesses? Well, it's another popular actor who goes by the name of Pearl Puri.

Puri, who was present as the guest on the show, shocked the world when he announced, "Mastermind will not be able to continue the show as he has some personal emergency." Earlier this year, when Vikas was asked his reason to quit the show, the actor said the show required a lot of time and investment of about 18 hours which he couldn't afford as he was busy with a lot of other projects.

The question that now arises is how will Pearl manage the game. Will he be able to live up to the expectations? Fierce arguments, twisted equations, and emotional outbursts; that's how a day looks like in the MTV Ace of Space 2 house. Friends have turned foes now and love has zoomed out of the window. With nerve-wracking nominations, startling twists and crunching spaces, it's all heating up amongst the contestants weeks before the finale. If all this drama wasn't enough, the show now gets a new host. Let's witness how this how unfolds!

