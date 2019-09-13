MTV Ace of Space 2: Urvashi Rautela and Tony Kakkar bring the house down

The weekend is here with some interesting tidbits with the reality show, Ace of Space 2. It will be a starry end to the third week with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela joining the weekend fun inside the mastermind Vika Gupta's house. Accompanied by singer Tony Kakkar, Urvashi will bring with her an interesting game for the contestants.

This time, it will be the test of their dancing skills, where the contestants will have to Ace the Beat. The game will have different songs played in different tempos and the dancers of the house will be asked to judge the non-dancers of the house.

Visiting the MTV Ace of Space house for the first time, Urvashi said, "MTV Ace of Space 2 is a very popular show amongst the youth and we felt it is a perfect platform to promote our newly launched music video Bijli Ki Taar. It was a fun experience interacting with the contestants."

Watch Urvashi Rautela spreading her charm and glam on the boys of the house! Tune-in to the weekend episode of MTV Ace of Space 2 at 6 PM only on MTV.

