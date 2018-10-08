MTV dials up its play in original content to chart growth across platforms

television

MTV has roped in last year's Bigg Boss finalist Vikas Gupta as the 'mastermind' who sets the rules of the game

Malaika Arora with Vikas Gupta

MTV, today, unveiled its aggressive content strategy on the back of unscripted original content. The new lineup will open with the fourth season of India's Next Top Model, followed by Elovator Pitch and Ace of Space. Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Anusha Dandekar, Dabboo Ratnani and Neeraj Gabba will be mentoring the new crop of fashionistas for India's Next Top Model Season 4. Elovator Pitch is a quirky speed dating show that will see the return of youth icons Cyrus Sahukar and Gaelyn Mendonca to the MTV content fold. Ace of Space is a reality show built on the Darwinian principal of survival of the fittest. MTV has roped in last year's Bigg Boss finalist Vikas Gupta as the 'mastermind' who sets the rules of the game.

Beauty to get redefined in the fourth season of India's Next Top Model

A woman is more than a face, she is a phenomenon that is bold, beautiful, dramatic, glamorous and spirited all at once. The 4th edition of the much-awaited and sensational fashion-based reality show "India's Next Top Model" is all set celebrate this new age woman through its new transformative and progressive theme of 'More than a Face'. The new season redefining the tenets of beauty and fashion is all set to premiere on October 6, every Saturday at 7PM.

The ever-gorgeous Malaika Arora said, "This is my second outing with India's Next Top Model and I am more than excited to be a part of the show. I was fascinated by the diversity in models last season and I am sure, this time won't be any different. I am looking forward to the interesting tasks the show will come up with and how the ladies put forth style with substance to emerge as a winner. I am happy to groom these powerful women in any and every way possible."

Dating gets a new twist through MTV's Elovator Pitch

10 boys on 10 floors and one beautiful girl in an elevator - MTV brings Elovator Pitch, a unique show which takes the idea of speed dating to the next level. Premiering on October 12, every Friday at 7PM the show will be Hosted by VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar along with VJ Gaelyn Mendonca.

On hosting Elovator Pitch, VJ and host Gaelyn Mendonca says, "I'm elated to be a part of Elovator Pitch which has such a quirky concept! It promises to be a perfect combination of drama and comedy that will appeal to the millennials. As much as Cyrus and I are thrilled to host the show, I'm sure the audience will be equally thrilled to watch it."

Get crunched! MTV takes the game of survival a notch up through 'ACE OF SPACE'

Premiering on October 20, for the first time on Indian television 18 contestants will fight it out in 6 rooms not to win money, not to win hearts and nor to win the love of their lives, but to win the most basic means of existence - space! MTV is all geared up for a unique show, called 'Ace of Space' that will test survival skills like never before.

Thrilled to be a part of a concept like 'Ace of Space', Vikas said, "Viacom18 and especially MTV is like a second home to me. From curating content behind the camera to now being face of MTV biggest project, this has been one enriching journey, we have had some extremely interesting milestones and Ace Of Space is going to top all of them. Ace of Space has a quirky and fun premise which only MTV could have thought of and I am superbly excited to be a part of the show. Having known the tricks of co-existing with diverse people, I am really intrigued to assess how others adjust to contrasting situations, crumbling spaces and most interestingly how they deal with both when I decide to use a little bit of my mind."

