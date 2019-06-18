Mtv Roadies fame Himanshu Bansal has hands full with work
There are many who relocated to Mumbai to pursue their dreams to work in Bollywood. Not all are successful in making and most of them end up getting odd jobs in the film industry. However, for Himanshu Bansal, things were different, he always wanted to be an entrepreneur and wish to work in the film industry. Coming from a small place called Cheeka in Kaithal, he struggled at a young age to now become the owner of a company called True Media. He has come a long way by starting to work at the tender age of 12 when children of other age group go to school and have everything they wish.
Today we find him the most successful names in Celebs management apart from being the youngest in this field. He owns his company called True Media that takes up promotion for different celebrities, music, and movies. So far he and his team have worked with around 128 celebrities and brands and targets to touch 550 by the end of this year.
Talking about this, he says, "I'm working as a social media expert for a long time. I've designed many campaigns that help in brand building. This helps me established me as a social media expert as well as earn a good name in the entertainment industry. Whenever I helped celebrities getting their profile verified, they support me by giving shout-outs among their followers. This makes me popular among celebrity fan base as well helps me socialize among celebrities. In addition, many other benefits that strengthen my career as a social media expert."
He has worked with big brands like T-Series and Zee Music. He has worked with singers like Diljit Dosanjh for his film Rangroot. Besides he has worked with celebs like Elly Mangat, Jashan Nanrah, Veet Baljeet, Gunjyot Singh ( Actor ), Bilal Saeed and Maz Bonafide. Some of the popular Punjabi web series for which he has worked include Yaar Jegree Kasuti Degree and Student War. Some of his upcoming ventures include the movies of Dharma Productions, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Diljit Dosanjh and many others.
This is not all, he has also worked with Hollywood singers like Bruce Wayne, Dj Khaled, Upside
Down and Rhea Raj. He has remained active for various movies promotion as well. His company has worked with many global icons as well including Miss World USA.
