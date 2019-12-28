MU rakes in Rs 1.6 crore from re-evaluation in 2019

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mumbai University (MU) has raked in more than Rs 1.6 crore through re-evaluation this academic year, revealed an RTI enquiry. The amount is lower than the past two years, but, experts say, the number of applications for re-assessments in 2019 has gone up. This has raised eyebrows on the quality of the varsity's evaluation process.

MU had earned R2.4 crore in the academic year 2018-19 and R3.6 crore in 2017-18. In 2019, It has earned a total of R1,67,65,297 by through the re-evaluation process, according to the RTI details sought by activist Vihar Durve. While R1,62,74,622 was collected in the form of fees for re-assessment of examination papers, R4,90,675 was earned from applications for photocopy of answer sheets. The earning was made between April 2019 and October 2019.

The experts have demanded a detailed analysis of the assessment process at MU. "There is a drop in the earning compared to the past two years, but that is only because there the university was struggling with the hasty implementation of online assessments, which led to chaos. The number of re-evaluation application, however, continues to shoot up. This raises questions on the evaluation process," said Durve.

"A detailed analysis of the assessment process at MU is needed to understand where things are going wrong," Durve said. He added that hiring more employees and additional budget would help decrease the demand for re-evaluation. MU examination department spokesperson Ashutosh Rathod was unavailable for a comment.

