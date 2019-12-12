Mudda 370 J and K Movie Review - An Ensemble Worthy Of Praise

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An ensemble worthy of praise for making a movie based on Article 370, maintaining its sensitivity, getting the character’s nuances and working on finer details about the subject material, Mudda 370 J&K is heart-warming and spine chilling at the same time.



Boasting a power packed casts, such as Hiten Tejwani, Zarina Wahab, Pankaj Dheer, Manoj Joshi, Raj Zutshi, Anita Raj, Mohan Kapoor, Sujata Mehta, Anjali Pandey, Tanvi Tondon and Rakhi Sawant.

A struggle which started with lack of good political will, Article 370, has caused mayhem and chaos, not just in beautiful valley of Jammu and Kashmir, but entire nation, is finally being addressed.

The root-cause of the issues, the hardship people of Jammu and Kashmir had to endure over last 7 decades or more. The unprecedented influx of terrorism and people being up-rooted from their homes and livelihood, women and children being tortured, the film covers it all with stellar performances from its star-cast.

The film just doesn’t dwell in one linear aspect, the covers a wide variety of social issues that everyone has and even now facing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Filmmaker Rakesh Sawant has researched the material in-depth and never loses his grip or create fake scenario to put the point across. He just chronologically tied all the ends into one movie to present a wholesome and in-depth colossal political failure, Mudda 370 J&K.

Mudda 370 J&K is narrated from a love story point of view, when a Kashmiri Pandit boy falls in love with a Kashmiri Muslim girl; what are the ramifications of such a simple emotion.

Hiten Tejwani has done a remarkable job playing this multi-layered character, who is torn between communal tussle, his love, his family and his own aspiration.

Stellar actors such as Zarina Wahab, Pankaj Dheer, Manoj Joshi, Raj Zutshi, Anita Raj and more have done a remarkable job bringing authenticity and realism to the characters.

The film also has a special song legend Asha Bhosle, the song features Rakhi Sawant, which is refreshing to watch but seems a little out of place.

The film has singers like Asha Bhosle, Shaan, Palak Muchhal, Asees Kaur, Shahid Mallya, Mudasar Ali.

The film is produced by Avani Kamal, Dr Atul Krishna, and Bhanwar Singh Pundeer under Subharti Media Ltd. in collaboration with Jayas Films.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever