Mughalsarai Station renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction

Decked-up in saffron colour now, the station is one of the oldest and biggest railway junctions in the state. The renaming of the iconic railway station was proposed by Yogi Adityanath in August last year, and was later approved by the Centre

BJP National President Amit Shah (2ndR), Railway Minister Piyush Goyal(L) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (3rdL) during the inauguration of a new train at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station (previously known as Mughalsarai railway station), in Mughalsarai. Pic/PTI

Mughalsarai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the new Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway station, which was earlier known as Mughalsarai.

"Today is a very big day for the Bhartiya Janata Party as Mughalsarai station, where Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay was killed, has today been named after him. I am happy that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership a memorial is being made after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay," Amit Shah said.

Also, present on the occasion were Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A view of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station (previously known as Mughalsarai railway station), in Mughalsarai on Sunday, August 05, 2018. Pic/PTI

The central government drew flak from the opposition which accused the ruling party of attempting to tamper with history.

On the special occasion, the three leaders also flagged off a passenger train and a goods train with an all-woman crew.

"Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's father, maternal grandfather and uncle served for the Indian railway. In early stages of his life, he himself was associated with railway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also worked as a chai-wala in his childhood days. Through the vision of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, this (BJP) government is concerned about all the poor people under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. I am thankful to the Prime Minister to allow the change in the name of Mughalsarai station," Piyush Goyal said.

Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was found dead in mysterious circumstances near Mughalsarai station on February 11, 1968.

"We have all got a new identity today with the new Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway station. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi, Piyush Goyal and Amit Shah for allowing this change," said Yogi Adityanath.

