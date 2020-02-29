Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Gautam Gulati slams Shehnaaz Gill for disrespecting contestants

After Bigg Boss 13, stars Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are out hunting for soulmates in a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the show, Shehnaaz and Paras are on a quest to find a suitable life partner. The show has seen lots of twists and turns in its short journey and has been hosts to a number of controversies.

Recently, Gautam Gulati entered into the show as the special host. The television star made a grand entry as he grooved to the peppy number 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' leaving everyone beaming in happiness. Later, he gave a cute heart-shaped pillow to Shehnaaz, which she accepted with a smile.

Ab hoga double entertainment kyunki the one & only, @TheGautamGulati is hereðÂÂÂ

Dekhiye kya twist lekar aaye hain yeh, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein aaj raat 10:30 baje.#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi



Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/HZodjwRUka — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 28, 2020

However, things soon turned sour between the two when Shehnaaz entered into a heated argument with a contestant Mayank Agnihotri. Gautam said that Shehnaaz should not argue with the contestant instead take the initiative to try and understand the suitors. Shehnaaz reiterated that this is "her show" and the Mayank should leave the show. This angered Gautam, who said that this is her misconception and it isn't her show.

Check out the video of the conversation here:

Will the war of words take an ugly turn? What do you think Shehnaaz' reaction will be? Tell us how you feel about Gautam's statement in the comment section below.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates