Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shahbaz get into fight, hurl abuses; watch video

After Bigg Boss 13, stars Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are out hunting for soulmates in a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the show, Shehnaaz and Paras are on a quest to find a suitable life partner. The show has seen lots of twists and turns in its short journey and has been hosts to a number of controversies.

The recent episode will see Paras locking horns with Shehbaaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill who also featured on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. In the video shared by the channel, we can see the young men taunting each other. It began when Paras had an argument with a fellow contestant Heena Panchal. Shehbaaz entered into the fight and asked Paras to calm down. This did not go down well with Paras, who got into an ugly argument with him. The other contestants are trying to make peace between the two, but they don't seem to pay any heed. Check out the video:

Recently, the show saw the entry of Sidharth Shukla, who came to support Shehnaaz. We saw a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry as the two set the stage on fire with a romantic performance.

Talking about the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a spin-off of Bigg Boss 13 that will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where Bigg Boss 13 was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras. A total of 10 contestants who will be performing several tasks to impress Paras and Shehnaaz during their stay in the house.

