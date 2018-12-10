Mukesh Ambani bags the 'Digital Icon of the Year' Award at the Drivers of Digital Awards 2018

national

The third edition of the Drivers of Digital Awards witnessed the rise of some new-age startups and enterprises in the digital space

Other major winners at Inkspell Media’s flagship event included iProspect (Digital Agency and Enterprise of the Year), Times Internet (Digital Publisher of the Year), Prasad Shejale – Logicserve Digital (Digital Person of the Year), and Adhil Shetty – Bankbazaar.com (Digital Entrepreneur of the Year).

However, some of the winners didn't surprise us at all; one such industry stalwart is Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited, who has been widely acknowledged as the man who revolutionized the digital landscape in the country. The title of 'Digital Icon of the Year – 2018' conferred on him is one of the many accolades this business magnate has earned due to his landmark initiatives such as Jio.

Advertising giant iProspect won multiple titles at the ceremony including the prestigious ‘Digital Agency of the Year’ and ‘Digital Enterprise of the Year’ awards. With more than 39 digital brands under its banner, Times Internet bagged the ‘Digital Publisher of the Year’ award. Other digital agencies that took home multiple awards for their creative campaigns included Grapes Digital, Logicserve Digital, Sociowash, So Cheers, Columbus, and WATConsult. Among the new entrants, sunSTRATEGIC, PivotRoots, Paisabazaar.com, and D Yellow Elephant grabbed the key startup awards.

Brands that stood out with digital initiatives and campaigns in this year’s edition included- Jio, Raymond, Franklin Templeton Investments, Decathlon, IBM, Bloomberg Quint, Panasonic, Godrej, Sony, Godrej, Piramal Healthcare, Cipla, Bajaj Allianz General Life Insurance, Onesta, Himalaya, Cadbury, Hewlett Packered Vogon, Dish TV, RealMe 2, Religare Health Insurance, BLR Airport, Big Bazaar, Paytm, Abbott, Amazon Prime, Snapdeal, AMFI, Ashok Leyland, HDFC Life, Qtrove, RingOut, Shriram Life, Manforce, Dell, Future Generali India Life Insurance, Faasos, Essilor Group, MG Motor India, Resonance Eduventures, Chandigarh University, HARMAN, Times Network, Maruti Suzuki Nexa, Harpic (Reckitt Benckiser), Bigg Boss S11, Nissan Datsun, CenturyPly, 99acres.com, Eicher, Citibank, OLA, Mahindra Insurance Brokers.

“It has been my privilege to have been a jury member for the esteemed Drivers of Digital Summit and Awards 2018. With over 800 entries representing 350 plus unique brands, I can say that the level of competition this year was stellar. What was interesting to note was the quality of work being done across industries in the online space. It's inspiring to see the level of creativity, innovation and business and social impact some of this work is having. I would like to congratulate all the participants. For me, given the type of work I have been fortunate to judge, everyone is a winner!

What’s also heartening to note is that brands are increasingly realizing the important of digital to their overall media mix and are talking this opportunity to explore different aspects of digital media in ways never done before. Going ahead, I anticipate more path-breaking and innovative work coming from brands and agencies as they try and beat their own benchmarks and reach for better!”, said Balaji Vaidyanathan, Deputy Head-Marketing, who was part of the Jury that elected the winners.

Other professionals, agencies and enterprises that were recognized at the ceremony for their exemplary work across different categories include , Adlift, Affle, AGS Transact Technologies, Armworldwide, Avenues Payments, Axis Bank, Bank bazaar, BBH India, Better India, CAMS Online, Cisco, Social Panga, Dentsu Webchutney, DHFL, Ethinos, Exide Life, Fabindia, Federal Bank, Franklin Templeton Asset Management, Frog Ideas, Fullerton India, Gozoop, IIFL, India First Life, IndiaMart, Infibeam Avenues Limited, Interactive bees, IRCTC, Jagran New Media, Left Right Mind, Magic FM, Magnon Eg-Plus, Magnon TBWA, Mahindra, Mahindra Comviva, mCanvas, Narayanahealth, Netcore, Network 18, Nextgentele, Ogilvy & Mather, Paymate, Plan B, Policy Bazaar, Publisis, Radiocity, Red Dot Entertainment, Reliance Industries Limited, Reliance Money, Run Time Solutions, Ruosh (Sara Group), SBI Funds Management, Schbang, Shemaroo, Skechers, Social Kinnect, Sportz Interactive, Techmagnate, Timeus Interactive, Tradebulls, Triotech, Viacom18, VYRL Communications and Zee Essel Group.