Mukesh Ambani turns 62: Lesser known facts about the billionaire

Apart from Mukesh Ambani's business interests, he has many other facets that are worth exploring. On his birthday, let's look at a few

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, is the richest Indian businessman to have appeared on Forbes' list of world's most powerful people. The eldest scion of Dhirubhai Ambani has expanded his business over the years to provide products and services like Retail Markets and Telecommunications.

Ambani, who is touted to be one of the most successful businessmen in India, has lived in a modest two-bedroom apartment in Bhuleshwar until the 1970s. In his youth, he travelled in public transport and was barely given an allowance.

The 61-year-old businessman holds a BE degree in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology(UDCT), Matunga. Later, he enrolled for an MBA at Stanford University, however, he withdrew in 1980 to help his father build Reliance. At that time, Reliance was still a small but fast-growing enterprise.

At the age of 24, Mukesh was given charge of the construction of Patalganga petrochemical plant. During that period, the company was massively investing in oil refinery and petrochemicals. His father treated him like a business partner instead of treating him like a son. This gave him the freedom to contribute even with little experience.

Though Ambani lives a lavish lifestyle, he still believes in simplicity. He maintains a low profile and generally wears a simple white shirt and a black pant. He claims himself to be a movie buff as he at least watches 3 movies a week. He also said that "you need some amount of escapism in life."

During an interview, Ambani had revealed that his favourite food is idli sambar and his favourite restaurant Mysore Cafe, where he used to eat as a student at UDCT from 1974 to 1979. He also said that he has never tasted the alcohol in his life and is also a pure vegetarian.

