Mukesh Ambani visits Badrinath temple, donates Rs 2 crore

national

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to ancient Badrinath temple and donated Rs 2 crores to Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) for the purchase of sandalwood and saffron

Pic courtesy/Instagram

Business tycoon and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to ancient Badrinath temple on Saturday and donated Rs 2 crores to Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) for the purchase of sandalwood and saffron. Mukesh Ambani was welcomed by BD Singh Dharmadhikari, BKTC Chief Executive Officer and officer Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal.

The industrialist offered prayers to Lord Badri and wished for the welfare of the country. He also listened to lessons from holy text Bhagavad Gita at the inner sanctum of the temple. He assured that land will be purchased in Tamil Nadu's sandalwood forest for BKTC in the name of his father Dhirubhai Ambani.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid visits to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. On May 10, the portals of Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayan range of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were thrown open to pilgrims after a six-month-long winter break. A day after, an NRI named Ajay Shah had donated two crowns and three gem-laden shields worth Rs 1.25 crore to the temple.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's convoy was seen helping out an injured biker in an accident recently. The video was even shared by a YouTube channel Thunder On Road, which frequently puts up videos educating people about road rage in Mumbai and Pune. The video showed that an injured biker couldn't spot the median and crashed into it. The biker was not wearing a helmet and was bleeding profusely as per the onlookers. Several vehicles stopped at the spot and were passing by the accident victim but none of them offered any help or took the injured driver to the hospital.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies