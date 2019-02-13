Mukesh and Nita Ambani meet DMK chief Stalin

famous-personalities

DMK chief MK Stalin took to Twitter to share the news

Mukesh and Nita Ambani were welcomed by DMK chief MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin. Pic/Twitter MK STtalin

On February 12, 2019, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani flew to Chennai to meet DMK chief MK Stalin. Some unconfirmed reports suggested that he and his family met the DMK leader for their son Akash Ambani's wedding.

It was a pleasure to receive a courtesy call from Thiru Mukesh Ambani, Chairman Reliance Industries Limited, in Chennai earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/acjKFLjzX9 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 11, 2019

DMK chief MK Stalin took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: It was a pleasure to receive a courtesy call from Thiru Mukesh Ambani, Chairman Reliance Industries Limited, in Chennai earlier this evening.



Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and son Anant after seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi



Just a day ago, Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita and youngest son Anant Ambani sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai as the Ambani family offered the first wedding card of Akash Ambani.



After the grand wedding of their daughter Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal, the Ambani family is all geared up for another big wedding as Akash Ambani is set to tie the knot with the love of his life, Shloka Mehta. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot on March 9, 2019, and the wedding festivities is said to last for about 3 days.



Before the big D-day of his life, Akash Ambani is all set to celebrate his bachelor's party with his friends in Switzerland between February 23 and 25. The young couple made headlines last year in June when the two exchanged rings in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

Akash is the oldest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds. The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and even Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science, is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. She is the youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta.

