Mukesh and Nita Ambani visit Krishna Kali temple, photos go viral!
Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were spotted at Krishna Kali temple and these pictures have
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were captured at Krishna Kali temple in Neral and these pictures have taken the internet by storm. These pictures were shared by a fan page on the social media platform, Instagram where the couple visited the temple to seek blessings. It is no secret that the Ambanis are religious and have a strong faith in Lord Krishna.
Mukesh Ambani was seen donning an ivory kurta paired with a beige Nehru jacket and Nita Ambani looked gorgeous in a red salwar suit. Mukesh Ambani was spotted at the altar offering prayers and sweets to the idol.
Nita Ambani's faith in Lord Krishna was seen during the IPL matches where while the final match of IPL was going on and Mumbai Indians were playing against Chennai Super Kings, Nita Ambani was spotted chanting and praying for the ultimate win. Also before celebrating their victory with Mumbai Indians team, Nita Ambani visited the temple inside her home to thank Lord Krishna for the win. In a video, Nita can be seen walking barefoot towards the temple inside her home holding the Trophy. She can be seen waling through a huge passage with glass walls.
As she enters the temple, Nita Ambani began chanting "Jai Shri Krishna" and greeting the priests, who took the trophy from her and keep it in front of the deity. Even the priests can be heard reciting prayers and thanking the lord. After offering her prayers at the temple, Nita Ambani left for the Mumbai Indians party.
