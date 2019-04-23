Mukesh Chhabra to play rapper in web series

Published: Apr 23, 2019, 16:38 IST | IANS

Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra will portray the role of a rapper in the upcoming thriller Fixer on a digital platform

Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra will portray the role of a rapper in the upcoming thriller Fixer on a digital platform. "I am excited to be a part of ALTBalaji's upcoming show 'Fixer'. I never wanted to be an actor, but I believe in Ekta's (Kapoor) vision and completely trust her. My character is very interesting so, I am extremely stoked about it," Mukesh said in a statement.

Fixer is a story of a tainted officer from Delhi, drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists, who ends up becoming a fixer.

Mukesh is known for casting actors for films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal and Kai Po Che.

