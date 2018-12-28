Mukesh Tiwari excited about Band Baja Bandh Darwaza

bollywood

Mukesh Tiwari is excited about stepping into the genre of horror-comedy on the small screen with the show Band Baja Bandh Darwaza

Actor Mukesh Tiwari is excited about stepping into the genre of horror-comedy on the small screen with the show "Band Baja Bandh Darwaza". In the Sony SAB show, the actor will be seen as a ghost of Sanjeev Sharma, who haunts a family for his personal vengeance. "I am very excited to explore the genre of horror-comedy with ‘Band Baja Bandh Darwaza'," Mukesh said in a statement.

"As an actor, I have tried to do unique roles with different shades, and so taking up this show was an easy choice. I'm looking forward to entertaining the audiences with this hilarious new show," he added. Band Baja Bandh Darwaza tells the tale of Sanjeev Sharma who returns as a ghost in the life of his long lost love after 25 years.

