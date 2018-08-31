Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: 'Gappu' Rahul Gandhi's political journey is full of lies

national

Naqvi slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his latest remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale deal and demonetization

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his latest remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale deal and demonetization.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said that the Gandhi scion's political journey from Pappu to Gappu (the one who makes tall claims) is full of lies because of which he is making such bizarre statements against the government.

"Jis vyakti ka Pappu se lekar Gappu tak ka safar jhooth ka jhunjhuna lekar ke shuru hua ho, woh issi tarah ki behki-behki, besuri aur behuda baatein karega. Ghotale ke guru ghantalon ko har time ghotala hi nazar aayega, desh ka vikas, pragati aur sushasan nahi nazar aayega," he said.

On Friday, Rahul took a jibe at the Prime Minister by commenting on a news article on his Twitter handle. In his tweet, Gandhi said, "Globalised corruption. This #Rafale aircraft really does fly far and fast! It's also going to drop some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks. Modi Ji please tell Anil, there is a big problem in France."

On Thursday, while addressing the press conference, Rahul again pointed fingers at the Centre and claimed that the government deliberately implemented demonetization to help its "crony capitalist friends".

Congress party along with several other political outfits are creating a furor in the country since the time the government sealed a deal with France pertaining to import of 36 ready-to-fly fighters. The Congress party had earlier accused the ruling government of non-transparency in the multi-crore deal and termed it as one of the biggest failures of the newly introduced Make-in-India programme.

