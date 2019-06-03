Mukkabaaz fame Vineet Kumar Singh to play coach in Saandh Ki Aankh

bollywood

Actor chronicles prep for the role of sharpshooter coach in Saandh Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the film

Set to play coach to Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s characters in Saand Ki Aankh, Vineet Kumar Singh knew that his prep for the film would be far distanced from his wrestler act in Mukkabaaz (2017), which earned him acclaim. "Sharpshooting is a mind-game; it’s about focusing and meditating to hit the bull’s eye. I had to nail the body language," says the actor.

Being the mentor of actors playing 60-year-old shooters implied that he had to first comprehend his character’s motivations. "A coach determines the [coaching methods] for his protégés, based on their personalities. The women he trains belong to his village. He is of a unique temperament, and the situation is unusual. But, training two elderly women posed its challenges."

Vineet Kumar

Apart from breaking down the mental makeup of his character, he had to go that extra bit further to do justice to his act by learning the local UP dialect. "I had to mingle with the villagers to understand their history. I went there for several weeks in advance to do so, and bring authenticity to the part. The experience helped me establish my approach to the equations I share with others in the film."

