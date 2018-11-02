Mukta A2 Cinemas launches first-ever brand film

bollywood

With this launch, they aim to convey to their audience that Mukta A2 Cinema is a 360-degree brand, catering to a wide set of TG

Mukta A2 Cinemas, one of India's fastest growing cinema-chain from the reputed house of Mukta Arts Ltd., has launched their first-ever brand film that highlights their motto of inclusivity for all. As an entity, they have always endeavored to become the one-stop movie destination for all. The film was created with the sole idea to convey their high quality yet affordable offerings to their patrons.

The idea behind the campaign was to showcase the premium services available at an affordable-for-all price at their properties across the country, which makes it the go-to destination for all movie lovers. In the fun video, we see a young man arranging a day out for his family via the seamless Mukta A2 Cinemas mobile application. However, there is a twist that follows and unfolds itself as the video progresses.

Shot at the recently renovated heritage property, New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas, the video takes us through the jaw-dropping iconic venue that still holds a nostalgic old-world charm embellished with a touch of modernity; lavish interiors, stunning lights and an age-old stained glass mirror. There is a segment highlighting the plethora of delectable food and beverage options with pouring of fizzy drinks, crackle of buttery popcorn and fresh-made nachos that leap out of the screen. There is also a glance at some of the cinemas' many key amenities; large display screens, table service, comfortable seating, impeccable picture quality and state of the art sound system.

At the root of the brand is its aim to provide a premium experience to its patrons without burning a hole in their pockets, and that is exactly what the inspiration behind the video was; to portray the average Indian family with their quirks and inside jokes, having a gala time at the movies.

Check out the video here:

Conceptualised by the creative outfit Boat House Media, the brand film will be played across their 50+ screens, throughout the country and internationally, as well through their social media platforms.

Mr. Rahul Puri, Managing Director, Mukta A2 Cinema said, "With our first ever brand film, we had to make sure our vision was conveyed immaculately. We've taken it upon ourselves to make the cinema experience one that can be enjoyed by everyone. We hope that our efforts will resonate with movie-lovers who will appreciate the premium experience that is promised by us."

Mukta A2 Cinemas, which is now spread across 51 screens and is one of the fastest growing Multiplex chains in India. The theater boasts of comfortable seats and offers state-of-the-art technology in picture and sound complimented by a soothing ambiance and an exciting variety of F&B options.

Mukta A2 Cinemas is currently present in 17 locations - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Gulbarga, Vishakapatnam, Banswara, Hyderabad, Sangli, Bhopal and Kundli, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Navi-Mumbai making a pan India presence to cater to all the parts of the country.

New Excelsior

The New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas was revamped and made open to viewers in February 2017. An iconic building in itself, it was important for Mukta A2 and the architects to preserve the history and charm by keeping its Art Deco style, which is why instead of opting for a modern revamp they chose the post-modern style that combines the contemporary and Art Deco style. While elements like the stained glass mirror, railings and ceiling remains, the refurbishment has brought with it some grand interiors, luxurious seats, and an improved sound system. The New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema promises to bring the multiplex experience at a single screen cinema. Take a trip down there to revel in the beauty of the 130 years old structure and experience its nostalgic old-world charm embellished with a touch of modernity.

The New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas will Dolby surround sound technology for a soothing movie experience. The newly refurbished theater will have 596 seating capacity

Sun City

Sun City was launched on June 15, 2018, along with the Bollywood movie - Race 3 star, Salman Khan. Having located in the posh locality of the city, the new property caters to all kinds of age group, right from children to old people, in its spacious and comfortable seating capacity of 305. Sun City, aiming to provide the viewers with a high-quality and remarkable experience, has equipped both the screens with Dolby Atmos Cinema sound technology.

Topiwala

Mukta Cinemas unveiled its 15th property by acquiring the Heritage Topiwala Cinema in Goregaon. This property offers avant-garde technology in both picture and sound quality with Digital Projection, Quantum Logic Sound and 3D movie screening facility. Both the screens which come with a seating capacity of 499 people, it offers a conciliating atmosphere, plush seating and a variety of Food and Beverage options. This property in India is the first of its kind to use Quantum Logic sound that transforms any stereo or multi-channel audio source into an astounding 7.1 channel surround sound experience.

