Mukul Chadda gets stumped by a surprise in the UK

Mukul Chadda got a surprise visit from friends Som Krishna and Vishnu Athreya, who greeted him donning masks of the other two branch managers - Ricky Gervais and Steve Carrell.

Mukul Chadda from The Office

Recently, on a trip to London to watch the CWC match between England and Australia, Mukul Chadda, who plays the lead in the Indian adaptation of BBC Studios' Format, The Office on Hotstar, got a surprise visit from friends Som Krishna and Vishnu Athreya, who greeted him donning masks of the other two branch managers – Ricky Gervais and Steve Carrell. Chadda ended up taking a photo with his friends in those masks and posted it on Instagram with the caption, "When you go to cricket matches at #cwc19 with madcap friends."

Chadda, in his first major TV stint, reprises the role of the branch manager of the office, following the footsteps of Ricky Gervais (The Office UK) and Steve Carrell (The Office US) to provide viewers with an unending plethora of awkward jokes. The show is centred around Chadda's escapades and how he manages to make life difficult and awkward for his co-workers and employees.

When asked about his reactions on how the show has fared, "I'm extremely overwhelmed by the response the show has received. And 'thank you' to all the people who have sent me such warm and wonderful messages. I would be excited to play Jagdeep Chadda for yet another season; it couldn't be more fun!"

The Indian adaptation of The Office is produced by BBC Studios India and commissioned by Applause Entertainment for Hotstar.

