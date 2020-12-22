Mukul Chadda surprises wife Rasika Dugal by visiting her on the sets in Coonoor

Unwinding in the hills

Acing the perfect husband act, Mukul Chadda surprised wife Rasika Dugal in Coonoor, where she was shooting for the second season of Out of Love. The Office actor, who spent the majority of his time shooting indoors during the lockdown, took a much deserved holiday. "It was refreshing to have the leisure to unwind in the hills of Coonoor. Between the pandemic and work, a holiday hasn't been possible and so, visiting Rasika on location in Ooty was the next best thing. It was a welcome break from the indoors and back-to-back shoots," said Chadda, who is gearing up to shoot for Vikas Bahl's web series, Sunflower.

Slambook: Yashaswini Dayama

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

One thing we've learnt about time travel from movies is to never mess with time, but I'd bring back some people from my life that left too soon.

What was your last nightmare?

That I lost all my teeth in a gory, graphic manner.

Who did you last fantasise about?

Harry Styles.

What is your Kryptonite?

My need for everyone's approval.

Your best asset?

I have pretty hands. When acting was nowhere on my mind, I thought of entering hand modelling.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Zendaya.

Place you were first kissed?

On the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

