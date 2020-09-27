Mukul Dev on Bollywood drugs probe: Look at it as a cleaning drive

Popular actor Mukul Dev is known for his roles in films like Jai Ho, R... Rajkumar, Son of Sardaar, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, and in TV shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, and many others. He recently spoke about the drugs probe into the film industry and how it should be looked at as a 'cleaning drive'.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about it, Dev said, "I don't think it is any slander towards the industry. But I do believe in the times that we live in, it is very difficult to conduct anything without any collateral damage. And even if there are few allegations made here and there, I don't think one should look at it that the entire film industry is slandered. It is okay. There are certain unwanted kind of elements and certain unwanted kind of people and they need to be checked."

Talking about the underworld and Bollywood in the 90s, he added, "The film profession was thronged with the underworld and that time someone had to do a cleaning up act. When it happened it was for the better for everyone. The law and order state machinery took matter in hands and cleaned the film industry of all the underworld (sic)."

Similarly, he says, if the drugs issue is being handled by the law, then it means something needs to be addressed. "The state machinery when they take matters in hand one should respect it and not take it personally. Look at it as a cleaning up drive," he said.

On the work front, Mukul Dev is gearing up for a film based on the unsung heroes of Indian football. Titled Barefoot Warriors, the film is about the first national football team of independent India.

