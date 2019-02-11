Mukul Roy faces FIR in TMC MLA's murder; two others suspended

national

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the OC and the PSO, who was reportedly on leave on Saturday, police said

Mukul Roy. pci/AFP

The killing of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas drew sharp reactions from the ruling party and Opposition BJP as a police complaint named saffron party leader Mukul Roy alleging his involvement in the incident.

Roy, a former TMC general secretary, who joined the BJP last year following differences with party supremo Mamata Banerjee, denied the allegation, claiming that Biswas was a "victim" of TMC's internal feud.



Satyajit Biswas, TMC MLA. Pic/PTI

Amid allegations that there was no security cover despite the presence of the MLA and a minister at the venue of a Saraswati Puja where the incident occurred, the officer in-charge (OC) of local Hanskhali police station and the personal security officer (PSO) of Biswas were suspended. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the OC and the PSO, who was reportedly on leave on Saturday, police said.

Roy is among the four persons against whom an FIR has been lodged in connection with Biswas's killing, police said. A West Bengal police officer said two of the four people named in the FIR have been arrested.

"So far, we have arrested two persons in this case and detained another three. A country-made revolver used to shoot the MLA has also been recovered. "As per our primary findings, it seems that the victim was fired from behind and the act was the result of a well-planned plot," he said. Asked about the chances of the assailants fleeing the area, the officer said the state police have been put on a high alert.

