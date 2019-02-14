Mulayam Singh Yadav wishes Narendra Modi be PM again; BJP leader acknowledges

national

Mulayam Singh Yadav gestures during his speech in Lok Sabha on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday created a flutter in the Lok Sabha when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment acknowledged by the BJP leader with folded hands. "I wish that all members come back to the House," Yadav said during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha.

And pointing to Modi, Mulayam said he wishes that the BJP leader comes back as the prime minister, remarks that drew applause from the treasury benches. "I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again," said Yadav, with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi by his side.

Citizenship Bill, Triple T pending

The Citizenship (amendment) Bill and the one on banning triple talaq are set to lapse on June 3 when the term of the present Lok Sabha ends as they could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die on Wednesday. The Budget session was the last Parliament session of the present government. The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3.

