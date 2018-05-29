Mulayam Yadav, Akhilesh Kumar Yadav seek time to vacate official homes

The top court had on May 7 held that former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office and said that a chief minister was at par with a common man once his or her term ends



Mulayam Singh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking "appropriate time" for vacating their official residences allotted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The top court had on May 7 held that former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office and said that a chief minister was at par with a common man once his or her term ends.

The two former CM's had earlier moved the UP government's estate department seeking two years' time to vacate their official residences. In their pleas filed through advocate Garima Bajaj, they have sought appropriate time to vacate their official bungalows on various grounds.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever