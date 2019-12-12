Mull over this
Kitchen Superstar: Recipe of the week from Mumbai's hottest chefs
Come Christmas and the heart desires a glass of fruity mulled wine. Shankar Warli, mixologist at Woodside Inn, echoes this when he says, "It is an amazing drink that's perfect for winter. It's easy to make — all you need are a few spices. You can even make your own version by altering spices and citric elements, as per taste." Prepare for the season with this recipe for apricot mulled wine.
Ingredients
- 150 ml of white wine
- 25 ml brandy
- 30 gms dry apricot
- Whole Spices
- 2 sticks of cinnamon
- 3 cardamom
- 2 star anise
- 2 cloves
- 1 slice of orange
Instructions
- Add wine to a saucepan along with the dry apricot and whole spices.
- Heat gently for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Switch the heat off and add brandy to the concoction.
- Strain the mixture into a glass.
- Garnish with a cinnamon stick, star anise and a slice of fresh orange.
Yield: 1 serving
Prep Time: None
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Also try
Christmas special mulled wine
AT Le Cafe, Chembur.
CALL 67099977
Mulled wine
AT Plate & Pint, Kemps Corner.
CALL 7045361991
Snuggy whyn
AT London Taxi, Lower Parel and Khar West.
CALL 771008222
Christmas Mulled Wine
AT O Pedro, BKC.
CALL 26534700
