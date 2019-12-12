Mull over this

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Come Christmas and the heart desires a glass of fruity mulled wine. Shankar Warli, mixologist at Woodside Inn, echoes this when he says, "It is an amazing drink that's perfect for winter. It's easy to make — all you need are a few spices. You can even make your own version by altering spices and citric elements, as per taste." Prepare for the season with this recipe for apricot mulled wine.

Ingredients

150 ml of white wine

25 ml brandy

30 gms dry apricot

Whole Spices

2 sticks of cinnamon

3 cardamom

2 star anise

2 cloves

1 slice of orange

Instructions

Add wine to a saucepan along with the dry apricot and whole spices.

Heat gently for 3 to 4 minutes.

Switch the heat off and add brandy to the concoction.

Strain the mixture into a glass.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick, star anise and a slice of fresh orange.

Recipe : Apricot mulled wine

Yield : 1 serving

Prep Time : None

Cook Time : 20 minutes

Total Time : 20 minutes





Hot tip : The best way to enjoy mulled wine is to drink it when the temperature starts to drop.

