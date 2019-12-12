MENU
Mull over this

Published: Dec 12, 2019, 07:00 IST | Suman Mahfuz Quazi | Mumbai

Kitchen Superstar: Recipe of the week from Mumbai's hottest chefs

Come Christmas and the heart desires a glass of fruity mulled wine. Shankar Warli, mixologist at Woodside Inn, echoes this when he says, "It is an amazing drink that's perfect for winter. It's easy to make — all you need are a few spices. You can even make your own version by altering spices and citric elements, as per taste." Prepare for the season with this recipe for apricot mulled wine.

Ingredients

  • 150 ml of white wine
  • 25 ml brandy
  • 30 gms dry apricot
  • Whole Spices
  • 2 sticks of cinnamon
  • 3 cardamom
  • 2 star anise
  • 2 cloves
  • 1 slice of orange

Instructions

  • Add wine to a saucepan along with the dry apricot and whole spices.
  • Heat gently for 3 to 4 minutes.
  • Switch the heat off and add brandy to the concoction.
  • Strain the mixture into a glass.
  • Garnish with a cinnamon stick, star anise and a slice of fresh orange.
Recipe: Apricot mulled wine
Yield: 1 serving
Prep Time: None
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes

Hot tip: The best way to enjoy mulled wine is to drink it when the temperature starts to drop.

Also try
Christmas special mulled wine
AT Le Cafe, Chembur.
CALL 67099977

Mulled wine
AT Plate & Pint, Kemps Corner.
CALL 7045361991

Snuggy whyn
AT London Taxi, Lower Parel and Khar West.
CALL 771008222

Christmas Mulled Wine
AT O Pedro, BKC.
CALL 26534700

