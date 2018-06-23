'Multi Agency Group probing fresh clues in Panama Paper leaks case'

The leaks were originally revealed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on April 4, 2016, following which, the Indian government had set up the MAG to investigate the matter

Reserve Bank of India

The finance ministry said the Multi Agency Group (MAG), which includes the tax department and the Reserve Bank of India, is looking into the fresh revelations under the Panama Paper leaks.

The leaks were originally revealed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on April 4, 2016, following which, the Indian government had set up the MAG to investigate the matter.

As per a report in a section of media, more than 1.2 million fresh documents, of which about 12,000 are linked to Indians, have come to light. "The fresh release made in the media on Friday under the Panama Paper leaks is being promptly looked into by the law enforcement agencies under the aegis of the MAG already constituted for facilitating coordinated and speedy investigation," the ministry said in a release.

Rs 1,140cr

Undisclosed foreign investments that have been detected

