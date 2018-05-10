Multiple attacks on police stations in Kabul kill 7

According to police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai, the first attack began with a blast when two militants equipped with arms and suicide vests targeted a police station in Police District 13 in Dashti Barchi locality at 11.30 a.m



At least seven people were killed and another 17 were wounded in multiple attacks on police districts in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai, the first attack began with a blast when two militants equipped with arms and suicide vests targeted a police station in Police District 13 in Dashti Barchi locality at 11.30 a.m, Xinhua news agency reported.

After hours of fighting, six people including two police personnel and two attackers were killed and nine others sustained injuries.

In a span of 20 minutes, another blast took place as a group of militants targeted a police station in Police District 10 in Shahri Now locality.

According to an official, one person was killed and eight others injured in the second attack while operations were still underway to eliminate the attacking militants.

Interior Minister Wais Barmak said that "special forces were trying to bring the situation under control".

The Islamic State outfit claimed responsibility for the attack in Police District 13 while the Taliban reportedly claimed responsibility for the other attack, Xinhua said.

However, the Afghan Intelligence -- National Directorate of Security -- said that the notorious Haqqani terrorist network was involved in the coordinated attacks.

It added that the attacks were planned with the support of Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group.

Kabul has witnessed several attacks so far this year. On April 30, at least 41 people, including 10 journalists were killed in a twin suicide bombing and a shooting.

Three weeks ago, an Islamic State suicide bomber targeted a voter registration centre in western Kabul, killing 69 people.

