11 dead in multiple blasts at Telangana firecracker unit

Workers from a free hearse service transport a body after a blast at a fireworks factory in Warangal, Telangana, on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Eleven people were killed when a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit-cum-warehouse in Telangana's Warangal Rural district on Wednesday, police said. Five others were injured in the incident that occurred in the Bhadrakali firecracker unit in Koti Lingala, near Warangal town.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari told the media at the site that four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames that broke out around noon. The impact of the series of blasts was such that the entire unit was razed to the ground and nearby houses were damaged. The bodies were charred beyond recognition.

